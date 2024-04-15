Man caught masturbating along Bloomfield Township road, police say

article

A man with warrants for his arrest is facing more charges after police say he was masturbating along a Bloomfield Township road last week.

A witness told police that 52-year-old Gregory Benson was lying in the ditch of Opdyke Road near North Fox Hills Road around 2:30 p.m. April 8. The witness thought he was hurt, so they turned around to check on him. As the witness approached Benson, police say Benson, who had his pants down, started touching himself.

Benson was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He also had warrants for burglary, retail fraud, disorderly conduct, and open intoxicants.

He is being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $10,000 cash/surety bond.