Man charged with accidentally shooting co-worker outside Great Lakes Crossing mall

The Brief Ethan Carter Wright was charged with careless discharge of a firearm causing injury. Investigators say Wright was moving a gun from his car's upholder when it discharged. The shot wounded his co-worker he offered to drive home.



A 26-year-old Madison Heights man is charged with a careless firearm discharge that wounded a co-worker outside Great Lakes Crossing Mall.

The backstory:

Ethan Carter Wright offered the victim a ride home from their job at the mall On July 28.

When he took his handgun out of a cupholder to place it in the backseat, it discharged. The errant shot wounded the victim in the hip.

Careless discharge of a firearm causing injury is a high court misdemeanor punishable by up to two years or a $2,000 fine.

"The right to own firearms comes with basic responsibilities," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "As we see in this case, the careless handling of a handgun has serious consequences."