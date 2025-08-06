Man charged with accidentally shooting co-worker outside Great Lakes Crossing mall
FOX 2 - A 26-year-old Madison Heights man is charged with a careless firearm discharge that wounded a co-worker outside Great Lakes Crossing Mall.
The backstory:
Ethan Carter Wright offered the victim a ride home from their job at the mall On July 28.
When he took his handgun out of a cupholder to place it in the backseat, it discharged. The errant shot wounded the victim in the hip.
Careless discharge of a firearm causing injury is a high court misdemeanor punishable by up to two years or a $2,000 fine.
"The right to own firearms comes with basic responsibilities," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "As we see in this case, the careless handling of a handgun has serious consequences."
The Source: Information for this report came from the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.