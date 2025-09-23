Man charged in fatal crash that killed motorcyclist in Detroit
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The suspect in a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist in a suspected drunk driving crash has been charged.
The backstory:
Antawaun Brown was allegedly driving a black Dodge Durango when he hit a motorcycle at 11:25 p.m. Sept. 13th.
The crash happened at the intersection of Van Dyke and Robinwood, south of Seven Mile on the city's east side.
The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died.
Brown has been charged with operating license suspended, revoked, denied causing death, controlled substances - possession and moving violation causing death.
The Source: Information for this report is from the Detroit Police Department.