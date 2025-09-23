Man charged in fatal crash that killed motorcyclist in Detroit

article

The Brief The suspect in a fatal suspected drunk driving crash has been charged. Antawaun Brown allegedly struck and killed a motorcyclist the night of Sept. 13. The crash happened at Van Dyke and Robinwood.



The suspect in a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist in a suspected drunk driving crash has been charged.

The backstory:

Antawaun Brown was allegedly driving a black Dodge Durango when he hit a motorcycle at 11:25 p.m. Sept. 13th.

The crash happened at the intersection of Van Dyke and Robinwood, south of Seven Mile on the city's east side.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Brown has been charged with operating license suspended, revoked, denied causing death, controlled substances - possession and moving violation causing death.