Man charged for connection to homicide at Inkster restaurant

A man was arraigned Saturday for his connection to an Inkster Homicide that happened last month.

Marvin Mallory, 28, is now facing multiple charges just 2 days after the Inkster Police Department announced that he was arrested for his role in the homicide, which occurred on Nov. 13. at Moe's Fish & Chicken, located in the 1500 block of Middlebelt Road.

While police released little information on the homicide, Mallory is being called the primary suspect.

Below are the charges he is now facing:

Homicide - Murder First Degree - Premeditated

Weapons - Firearms - Possession by Felon

Weapons - Carrying Concealed

Weapons Felony Firearm

