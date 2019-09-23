Man charged in murder of woman found in field near Dearborn Home Depot

Dearborn police announced Monday that a convicted felon has been charged with murdering a 34-year-old woman whose body was found in a field near Home Depot and Walmart last week.

James Lindsey, 40, was charged with first degree murder and habitual offender for the murder of Sherry Keitrys.

Sherry Keitrys, 34, has been identified by family members as the woman who was killed in a field near the Dearborn Home Depot.

Police were called around 7:45 Friday morning to the area of Paul and Southfield Freeway, near the Home Depot and Walmart stores. The caller said an unresponsive woman was found in a secluded field nearby.

Police found the Taylor woman in the field and tried to revive her but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dearborn police said further details about the murder will be released in court.

Lindsey has a criminal past, dating back to 1997 when he pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct. He was sentenced to serve 10 to 20 years and was released in 2016, after serving 19 years in prison.

In May 2018, he was convicted of retail fraud and marijuana possession. He was released from Prison in May of this year after serving the one-year maximum sentence.

In August, Lindsey had been arraigned on weapons charges and was due for a jury trial on that case in November of this year.

"While we are grateful for the continued cooperation from the entire community for making this arrest, it angers me to know that the suspect in this case has a long history of assaultive behavior for which he had been previously incarcerated for 19 years. Our department and regional partners worked around the clock to bring the suspect to justice. This is a tragedy for the entire region; we extend our condolences to the friends and family of the victim," said Dearborn Police Chief Ron Haddad in a press release.



He's currently in the Wayne County Jail and being held without bond.