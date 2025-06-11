Man charged with killing 71-year-old girlfriend in Canton in March

article

The Brief Mark Davis, 56, is facing murder charges for the death of his 71-year-old girlfriend, Sharon Germyn. Germyn was found dead during a welfare check in Canton in March. Davis is currently in Department of Corrections custody because he was on parole at the time of the alleged murder.



A 56-year-old man is facing murder charges after police allege he killed his 71-year-old girlfriend at a Canton home earlier this year.

Mark Davis is charged with second-degree murder for the March murder of Sharon Germyn. He's also charged as a fourth-offense habitual offender, which carries a mandatory 25-year sentence if convicted.

The backstory:

Police said they were called to a home in the 41000 block of Heathmore Court for a welfare check on March 6. Police who found Germyn dead believed her death was suspicious and started searching for Davis.

The next day, Davis was located and arrested at an apartment in Ypsilanti. He was taken into custody by the Michigan Department of Corrections because he is currently on parole for fleeing police, according to records.

Davis was arraigned Wednesday and remanded to the custody of MDOC while he awaits his next court date on June 20.

What you can do:

If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.