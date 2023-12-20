Man charged with assault after 11-hour police standoff in Oakland County

article

A Sterling Heights man was charged with two felonies on Wednesday following an 11-hour standoff with law enforcement that began with a 911 call regarding an alleged domestic assault incident.

Dean Michael Tyler, 35, is accused of committing assault with the intent to do great bodily harm –less than murder– by strangulation, as well as assaulting, resisting, or obstructing a police officer, according to a release from the Oakland County Prosecutor's office.

The incident took place on the night of Saturday, Dec. 16, in Commerce Township. When police responded to the 911 domestic assault call, Tyler barricaded himself inside the residence.

The 11-hour stand-off ended early Sunday.

"The defendant surrendered and was taken into custody," according to the prosecutor's office.

Tyler was arraigned in the 52nd District Court - 1st Division in Novi, where his bond was denied. He is currently detained at the Oakland County Jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for January 1, 2024; a preliminary exam is scheduled for January 10, 2024.

"This incident was a dangerous situation that could have easily escalated and had a much different outcome" said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in the release. "The defendant’s actions endangered the victim and disrupted the community's sense of safety. Fleeing or resisting law enforcement is a crime and those who engage in such behaviors will be held responsible."

Tyler is facing up to 10 years in prison, and/or a $5,000 fine, for assault with the intent to do great bodily harm by strangulation. He is also facing up to 2 years, and/or a fine of no more than $2,000, for assaulting, resisting, or obstructing a police officer.