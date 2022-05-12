Man connected to Eric Smith embezzlement case accused of stealing $45,000 worth of air conditioners, heaters

A man who is connected to former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith's embezzlement case is now facing charges stemming from a different crime.

William Dennis Weber operates a security company and confessed to falsifying an invoice at Smith’s request for a security system installation to make it appear it was installed at the prosecutor's office instead of his home.

Now, Weber is accused of stealing $45,000 worth of air conditioners and heaters.

According to officials, Weber was leasing a building in Fraser and let Albert Yalda, a heating and cooling contractor, store equipment there. Weber is accused of renting a truck and stealing that equipment.

"We have video of Mr. Weber and his partner Mr. Oldenburg. Prior to executing the search warrants I called Mr Weber on the phone asked him if he knew where any of the equipment was, and he said he had no idea, ‘I felt bad for Mr. Yalda that the equipment was stolen,’" said Det. Ben Hoppe with the Fraser Department of Public Safety.

According to police records, it’s also alleged that Mark Oldenburg joined Weber to rent the rental l truck and denied knowing anything about the crime when questioned by police.

But Oldenburg’s attorney did not want FOX 2 cameras to capture his client’s arraignment

"These are allegations Mr. Oldenburg has no prior criminal history. We’re trying to avoid this being on TV and his children seeing it," Eric Beretta said.

Oldenburg received a personal bond. Weber's bond was set at $5,000 cash surety.

