Man connected to mother's shooting in Monroe County turns self in

The Monroe County Sheriff says a man connected to a shooting more in early February that critically injured a 19-year-old mother has turned himself in.

Austin Watkins, one of two persons of interest identified last week, surrendered to police on Monday.

Police believe the shooting of 18-year-old Alexandria Cruz and the car carrying six people she was the driver of, was not random after an investigation determined someone had exited a car that had pulled up alongside her and began shooting.

Cruz remains in critical condition at a hospital after she was shot on Feb. 2 around 10 p.m.

She was stopped at an intersection in Frenchtown Township, near Telegraph and Stewart Road when a small dark-colored car, later identified as a Nissan Altima with California plates, pulled up alongside her. Someone soon exited the car and began firing.

Inside the vehicle were two children, two people age 20, a 17-year-old, and Cruz.

Cruz, of Monroe, was struck multiple times by gunfire, while the 17-year-old received minor injuries from the scene. All other occupants were uninjured.

RELATED: Young mom shot on Telegraph fights to survive; 2 persons of interest sought

During a press conference on Friday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office identified Watkins and Kevlin Harris as persons of interest. Both were considered armed and dangerous. Both also have unrelated warrants out for their arrest.

Shortly after the shooting, police said the incident wasn't random. It's unclear how the two parties knew each other.

Police said numerous tips arrived after the news conference. They are still searching for Harris.