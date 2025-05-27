article

The 21-year-old man convicted in the brutal assault at a Farmington Hills YMCA was sentenced Tuesday. Malik Smith will spend between 23 months and 10 year in prison for attacking an 80-year-old. Family of the victims gave emotional statements to the court before Smith addressed the family.



The man convicted in the brutal assault of an 80-year-old at a gym in Oakland County was sentenced to prison Tuesday.

Malik Smith received between 23 months and 10 years as a sentence after assaulting an individual at the YMCA in Farmington Hills.

Big picture view:

Appearing for an emotional court hearing on Tuesday, Smith learned his fate after he was convicted by a jury for attacking an 80-year-old man at a recreation center in 2024.

The 21-year-old was found guilty by a jury of assault with intent to do great bodily harm after an incident in March last year.

The two individuals were in the locker room when the victim asked Smith to turn down his music. Instead, the defendant turned violent and attacked the victim, leaving him with brain damage and unable to do most of the things he used to do on his own.

The judge's sentence included 452 days of credit for time served and a requirement not to enter the Farmington Hills YMCA or have contact with the victim's family.

What they're saying:

Multiple family members of the victim addressed the court, describing the previous and future medical treatment their father requires.

"Before the attack, my father was a very active and social member of the community," one woman said. "He went to the local YMCA multiple times a week. He had a group of male friends he golfed with and went out to eat with. He was a voracious reader and loved going to book stores."

A spouse of another family member spoke about the injuries his father-in-law received, describing them as those one might receive from a car accident.

"This is simply about punishing the individual responsible," he said.

A third family member questioned Smith's decision-making, despite having a supportive family and "your whole life ahead of you."

"Look at all the people that are here for him. I think that's the only thing that gives me hope is that, maybe I hope he'll have remorse for what he did. But if nothing else, I hope he has remorse for what he's put his family through that cares so much about him."

The other side:

According to his attorney, Smith had been diagnosed with a "bipolar schizoaffective disorder" and was taking medication for his mental health. He argued that prison was not the best place to help his client get better.

Smith addressed the courtroom for several minutes, reading from a statement before continuing to speak and telling the victim's family he was sorry.

"It is my responsibility to take the first initiative and do everything in my power to de-escalate tensions and remove myself by any means necessary," he said. "I want to make it a promise to make it a personal goal of mine that I accomplish one thing, whether it be direct or indirect, that leaves this world a better place."

Before sentencing Smith, the judge told him she believed he had changed.

"I think you're a different person than you were on March 1," she said.