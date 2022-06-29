Man convicted in execution of Warren boy, boy's father and girlfriend to be sentenced Wednesday

Nicholas Bahri, the man convicted of executing a 6-year-old boy, his father, and a woman will be sentenced in a Macomb County courtroom on Wednesday.

Bahri was convicted in April of killing Tai'raz Moore, 6, and Isis Rimson, 28, who were shot execution-style in the basement of a home on Otis Street in Warren on Oct. 1, 2020. Moore's father, Tukoyo Moore, was found in a burned car in Detroit. Rimson was Moore's girlfriend.

At the time of the murder, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the three were murdered because of drugs and money.

Bahri is set to be in court for sentencing around 10:30 a.m.

According to police, Moore's body was found first when the Detroit Fire Department found his remains in a burned car. Detroit Police then went to Moore's address to notify his family. That's when officials found the young boy and Rimson shot to death in the basement of the home.

According to detectives, the home had been ransacked and drugs, guns, and a large amount of cash were all found hidden in the home by officers. Detectives said that Moore was involved in drug trafficking and kept large amounts of cash and drugs inside the home. Police also said he was engaged in the activities with Bahri.

Bahri was found guilty of all charges, including three counts of felony murder, three counts of first-degree murder - multiple theories, one count of fourth-degree felony arson, one count of dead boy disinterment and mutilation, and seven counts of weapons charges.