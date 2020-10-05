Man crashes truck on I-96, walks onto overpass and throws sandbags at other cars, police say

The Michigan State Police said a man crashed his truck on I-96 late Sunday night and then walked up to a closed overpass and threw 40-pound sandbags at other vehicles on the highway.

According to police, the suspect crashed his truck on I-96 at Old Plank Road in Lyon Township. No other cars were involved.

After the crash, police said he then walked up onto the Old Plank Road overpass, which is under construction, and started throwing 40-pound sandbags off the overpass in an attempt to hit other cars on the freeway.

One sandbag smashed through the windshield of a woman's car, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries.

Eventually, the man left the scene and was picked up by a passerby who drove him home to Brighton. The suspect then told the driver what happened. The driver called 911 and gave Michigan State Police the suspect's location.

As troopers investigated the overpass, they found several footprints in the sand from the same shoes that the man was wearing.

The man was arrested and is being held at the Oakland County Jail for felonious assault causing great bodily harm and/or impairment, damage to private property, throwing objects at motor vehicle causing injury.

