Man critically hurt in chain-reaction crash on I-75 in Detroit

Four vehicles crashed early Sunday on I-75 in Detroit.

Michigan State Police said troopers were working a crash at 2:45 a.m. when they were alerted of another crash on the northbound side of the freeway.

According to police, a Nissan Rouge was driving in the right lane through a construction zone when it was rear-ended by a Mercedes sedan, which was then rear-ended by a Ram 1500. A GMC SUV also crashed despite the driver trying to avoid the crash.

A man driving the Mercedes is in critical condition. No one else suffered major injuries.

Police said it appears the drivers of the Mercedes, Ram, and GMC were following too closely.