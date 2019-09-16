Man critically hurt in shooting involving Sterling Heights police

A man was critically injured in a shooting early Monday morning that involved Sterling Heights police officers.

The department says officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 40000 block of Bonaparte Avenue, which is near Van Dyke and Utica, for a loud argument between a group of people in the street.

When police got to the street, they were directed to a specific home where the group told them the problem started. When police got to that home, we're told the suspect came out of the home with a gun and pointed it at the police.

At least one officer then fired shots at the suspect, who was hit multiple times.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he's in critical condition.

Nobody else was hurt in the shooting, which is still under investigation right now. It's not clear right now how many officers shot at the suspect, but Sterling Heights police chief Dale Dwajakowski said multiple officers were involved in the shooting.

Michigan State Police has taken over the investigation.