Man critically injured in drive-by shooting near Warren Dollar General

Warren police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

The shooting happened Saturday on Schoenherr Rd near Ida Street at around 2:25 pm.

According to police, the victim was walking in the area with 3 other people when a dark-colored Kia and a white Toyota pulled up.

Police say the occupants of the Kia or the Toyota then began shooting. The victim was able to return fire at both vehicles. The vehicles then fled the scene in separate directions.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and listed in critical condition. None of the 3 other individuals were injured, police said.

"We are fortunate that no other citizens were injured as a result of this reckless and violent act. Our officers and investigators are collecting evidence and are actively working to identify the suspects and the suspect vehicles. We are committed to using any and all resources to locate and apprehended the suspects in this incident as violent crimes like this are not tolerated in the City of Warren. We hope to have more detailed suspect information in the near future."

If anybody has additional information about this incident, contact Det. Lapham at 586-574-4783.