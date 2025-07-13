Man in custody after barricade standoff at Sterling Heights Stellantis plant

The Brief A Stellantis employee is in custody after barricading himself inside the automaker's Sterling Heights assembly plant Saturday afternoon. The building was evacuated and employees working their shift were sent home. A crisis negotiation team worked with members of the special response team to get the man to surrender peacefully after nearly four hours.



A man is in custody after police said he barricaded himself inside the Stellantis assembly plant in Sterling Heights Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

According to Sterling Heights police, the man, who is a Stellantis employee, barricaded himself inside the automaker's assembly plant along Van Dyke Avenue at around 4 p.m. on July 12.

The building was evacuated and employees working their shift were sent home as officers set up a perimeter on the second floor.

Sterling Heights Police Department Acting Deputy Chief David Allen said at the scene officials were unsure what prompted the situation.

"We just know there was someone possibly in possession of a gun and did not want to have conversations with anybody at that point," said Allen.

A crisis negotiation team worked with members of the special response team to get the man to surrender peacefully after nearly four hours.

The suspect was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said. His identity was not released.

What's next:

The situation remains under investigation by authorities.