Man dead after driving off Oakland County road, uprooting tree during crash

A man's body was found inside a crashed vehicle Tuesday morning in Oakland County.

According to police, a driver in Groveland Township saw a vehicle in the ditch in the 200 block of Grange Hall Road just after 8:30 a.m. The driver checked on the vehicle, which was cold, and saw a person inside.

Police said the victim, a 33-year-old Caro man, had been there long enough that he couldn't be saved, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was headed east on Grange Hall, approaching a sharp curve. Instead of taking the curve, police say he veered in a straight line and went off the road. He hit a tree and uprooted another before stopping in the ditch a few feet below the road.

Police said alcohol bottles were found in the vehicle.