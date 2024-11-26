Man dead after getting hit by a car while crossing Gratiot Avenue in Chesterfield Township

article

A man is dead after a car crash in Chesterfield Township in the area of Gratiot Avenue, north of 23 Mile Road.

On Tuesday at 5:41, Chesterfield Township police say they were called out to a crash where they found a white vehicle had hit a 63-year-old man. Witnesses told police that the man was crossing Gratiot outside a crosswalk when he was hit.

Police say the man died after being taken to the hospital.

The driver, who is a 24-year-old woman, is being cooperative with police, according to authorities.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department, at 586-949-3657.