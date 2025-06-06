Man dead after rear-ending gravel hauler stopped on shoulder of Southfield Freeway ramp

The Brief A Dearborn Heights man died after rear-ending a gravel hauler Friday morning. Police said the hauler was stopped along the right shoulder at I-94 and the Southfield Freeway due to mechanical issues when it was hit. It isn't clear what caused the victim to hit the hauler.



A Dearborn Heights man died early Friday after police say he rear-ended a gravel hauler that was pulled over on the freeway due to mechanical issues.

What we know:

Michigan State Police said the hauler was stopped along the right shoulder at I-94 and the Southfield Freeway around 12:25 a.m. when it was struck by a pickup truck. When troopers arrived, they found the pickup in the right and center lanes with heavy front-end damage, while the hauler was on the shoulder.

The 63-year-old pickup truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

It isn't clear what led to the driver hitting a vehicle that was stopped on the shoulder.

"Currently, it is unknown why the pick up driver ended up driving on the shoulder," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "Once medical examiner reports and other evidence is examined, we may have a better idea as of why."

What you can do:

Drivers should avoid the area.

As of 7:35 a.m. Friday, the ramp from northbound Southfield Freeway to I-94 and westbound I-94 at the Southfield Freeway are both closed.