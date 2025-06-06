Man dead after rear-ending gravel hauler stopped on shoulder of Southfield Freeway ramp
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Dearborn Heights man died early Friday after police say he rear-ended a gravel hauler that was pulled over on the freeway due to mechanical issues.
What we know:
Michigan State Police said the hauler was stopped along the right shoulder at I-94 and the Southfield Freeway around 12:25 a.m. when it was struck by a pickup truck. When troopers arrived, they found the pickup in the right and center lanes with heavy front-end damage, while the hauler was on the shoulder.
The 63-year-old pickup truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
It isn't clear what led to the driver hitting a vehicle that was stopped on the shoulder.
"Currently, it is unknown why the pick up driver ended up driving on the shoulder," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "Once medical examiner reports and other evidence is examined, we may have a better idea as of why."
What you can do:
Drivers should avoid the area.
As of 7:35 a.m. Friday, the ramp from northbound Southfield Freeway to I-94 and westbound I-94 at the Southfield Freeway are both closed.