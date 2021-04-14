Man dead after shooting in Taylor
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was killed during a shooting early Wednesday in Taylor.
Police said they were called to the 1500 block of Pond Village Drive around 2:20 a.m. When they arrived, they arrested a 23-year-old suspect without incident.
Officers then went inside a home, where they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital, but he did not survive.
Police said the incident is under investigation, and more information will be available as they learn more.