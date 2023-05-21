Man dead after standoff in Brighton Meijer parking lot

article

A man is dead after a standoff at a Brighton Meijer parking lot.

The standoff started this evening at the Meijer at 8650 W Grand River Ave, near I-96.

According to officials, officers were in the area when they spotted a U-Haul that was reported stolen out of Roseville.

Officers made contact with an armed man inside a trailer near the U-Haul, but the man refused to come out. He eventually barricaded himself with a female, police said.

After several hours, the standoff ended with the man dead and the female uninjured. Police did not release details on how he died or his relationship with the female.



Police currently have the parking lot closed off as they investigate.

Stay with FOX 2 Detroit as we continue to update this breaking news story.