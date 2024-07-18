Man with dementia stabs wife, grandson and himself in Sterling Heights

A 74-year-old man with dementia attacked his wife with a knife after he was awoken by her, according to police. When his grandson interfered, the suspect stabbed him and then later turned the knife on himself.

The attack took place around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, at a residence on Danforth Drive in Sterling Heights.

The wife sustained superficial wounds to her face and neck, according to a release from the Sterling Heights Police Department. The 20-year-old grandson was stabbed in the stomach.

The wife and grandson managed to escape, seeking safety outside.

"The suspect then went downstairs to the basement and stabbed himself," according to police. "Officers located him and used a taser on him to get him to drop the knife."

The 74-year-old, who is now in custody, and the victims were all taken to local hospitals for treatment.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening as of Thursday night.

"The officers did an amazing job, showing up, providing medical care to the injured as well as confronting an armed and dangerous subject," said Sterling Heights Capt. Mario Bastianelli in the release. "By utilizing less than lethal weapons to gain control of the suspect, they prevented a deadly force encounter, and were able to get him medical treatment as well."

Police are currently investigating the attack. Following the investigation, the case will be submitted to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for review.