Man dies after losing control of vehicle, MSP investigate

Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened early Sunday morning on the northbound Lodge ramp near westbound Davison.

Authorities say troopers responded to the area around 4:00.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the 39-year-old male driver was traveling at high speed northbound on the Lodge, and attempted to enter the exit ramp to westbound Davison. The driver then lost control and struck the wall, causing him to die.

As of right now, authorities are not releasing the driver's name.

