Man dies after rear-ending car at red light, hitting tree in Shelby Township

A Warren man died after rear-ending a car at a red light and crashing into a tree Tuesday in Shelby Township.

Police said the 63-year-old victim was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck at 5:48 a.m. when he hit a Ford Fusion on eastbound 23 Mile Road at Schoenherr Road. He then veered off the road and hit a tree.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died Wednesday.

The driver of the Fusion, a 39-year-old from Washington Township, was not hurt.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Shelby Township Police Sgt. Joseph Wojcik at 586-731-2121 ext. 325 or jwojcik@shelbytwp.org.