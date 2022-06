A shooting Sunday in Saginaw left a man dead.

Police said Monte Edwon Wilson, 43, was shot in the 3000 block of Bundy St. around 9:25 p.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at 231-429-8579 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).