Man dies in suspected accidental garage fire in Warren

A Warren man has died after a suspected accidental garage fire early Friday morning.

Police say a 72-year-old man was found inside a detached garage at 4:45 a.m. on Arden Street near the Warren Community Center.

The fire department first received calls about smoke and a possible fire at 4:45 a.m. They say a preliminary investigation shows the fire appears to be accidental and possibly caused by a space heater.

It is suspected that the heater got knocked over by the man while he was inside the garage. No foul play or arson is suspected at this time, according to officials.

Investigators are also working to see if the deceased male may have suffered a medical emergency which caused him to knock over the space heater, ultimately resulting in the garage catching on fire.

Investigators will await findings from the Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office which will provide more insight into the exact cause and manner of death.

Police and Fire Department personnel spoke with the man's wife who was inside the home for more information.

"The Warren Police Department is in the process of speaking with the family and next-of-kin to advise them on this unfortunate tragedy," WPD said in a release. "Warren Fire Department inspectors and investigators are still on scene as this is an ongoing and active investigation."