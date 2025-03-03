Man dies in rollover on 696 near Dequindre in Warren

article

A 51-year-old man died Sunday in Madison Heights after he hit a median on 696 and rolled over.

Michigan State Police said the man died Sunday in a single car crash near the Dequindre exit around 5:30 in the morning.

According to MSP, the man was driving a 2022 Kia Sportage west on 696 when he went off the left shoulder and hit a construction zone sign. He then hit the left wall before crossing over all lanes of traffic and hit a wall on the right side, before rolling over.

MSP said a 51-year-old man from Sterling Heights was pronounced dead at the scene.

The freeway was closed for a while during the investigation but was reopened around 10 a.m on Sunday.

"Currently, troopers are waiting on medical examiners reports to determine if the driver was impaired or a medical emergency occurred," said MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw. "The Kia was the only vehicle involved in the crash."