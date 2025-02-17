Man enters plea after murdering Michigan woman in 2011

article

A man entered a no contest plea Monday in connection with the 2011 murder of a woman in Lapeer County.

Chadwick Mobley, 44, pleaded no contest to first-degree murder, felony murder, and felony firearm charges for shooting and killing Andrea Eilber.

The backstory:

Eilber was shot in the head at a relative's Lapeer home in 2011.

Evidence was taken from the scene and tested for DNA immediately after the murder, but it didn't link to any suspects until it was retested in 2022. By the time the evidence was retested and connected to Mobley, he lived in Utah.

Authorities said Mobley fled his home after he was questioned by Michigan State Police. In 2023, he was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department in Libby, Mont. However, Mobley was able to escape from a transport company that was taking him to Michigan.

Once authorities recaptured him, Mobley was arraigned in Michigan and bound over for trial in December 2023.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of Andrea Eilber and her community, as we announce this long-sought conviction in her senseless and horrendous murder," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. "Today’s conviction was only possible for the tremendous cooperation and coordination of several law enforcement agencies, from Lapeer, Michigan to Libby, Montana, including agents from my office and the Michigan State Police. I am grateful for the countless hours of work investigators and prosecutors poured into this case, that lead to Chadwick Mobley’s conviction today."

What's next:

Mobley is scheduled to be sentenced on April 15.