Escaped murder suspect charged with Michigan woman's 2011 death

A murder suspect who escaped while being transported to Michigan was arraigned Monday.

Chadwick Shane Mobley, 42, was charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, and felony firearms stemming from Andrea Eilber's death at a Lapeer home in 2011.

A renewed effort to solve the case with DNA led to Mobley in 2022. He was living in Utah at the time and fled his home after he was questioned by Michigan State Police. He was later arrested last month by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department in Libby, Mont.

A transport company was moving Mobley to Lapeer County, Mich. from Sanders County, Mont. last week when he escaped.

He was eventually captured and taken to Michigan to face the charges.