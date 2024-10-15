Man faces more felony charges after shooting at police during Farmington Hills standoff

A man who shot at police while barricaded inside a Farmington Hills home last month is facing additional charges after additional evidence was presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

According to the prosecutor's office, there was evidence that Dejuan Patrick Evans, 32, was trying to murder police officers on Sept. 15 Because of this new information, he was charged this week with three counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of felony firearm.

These are in addition to the other charges Evans was previously arraigned on – three counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of firearm possession by a prohibited person, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, six counts of felony firearm second or subsequent offense, and one count of domestic violence.

Related article

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor, police were called to a home in the area of Middlebelt and 12 Mile just before noon Sept. 15 for a domestic violence report. A child at the home had called 911 after Evans allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened to kill her in front of her children.

When first responders arrived, the victim said she had been assaulted and told them that her children were still in the home. Police tried to get inside, but Evans allegedly pointed a rifle at them before later firing numerous shots at them. No officers were struck, but multiple vehicles were.

Evans then barricaded himself in the home with two young children inside. Eventually, he came to the door with a rifle and was shot by a SWAT member.

Evans is currently being held on a $3 million cash or surety bond.