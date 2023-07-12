Man falls from Ambassador Bridge, rescued from Detroit River

A man was rescued from the Detroit River after falling from the Ambassador Bridge Wednesday afternoon.

He is hospitalized but is conscious and alert, according to officials, The man had been working on the bridge at the time he fell from the scaffolding.

Detroit Fire Chief James Harris credited the people fishing on the river who saw it and reported it.

"We want to thank the heroes of today which is the citizens of the City of Detroit," he said. "They were out here fishing, they noticed a man that was in the river. They came and knocked on the JW Westcott (freight service) which is the mail boat and they immediately went out and we followed.

"They rescued this gentleman, got him back on shore, and we rendered medical assistance and got him back good."



Harris said the man is "very fortunate" to survive the fall from about 150 feet up in the air.

Aerial drone view of the Ambassador Bridge that connects Detroit and Windsor, Canada on March 18, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)



