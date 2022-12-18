Man fatally shot after pointing gun at Dearborn officer inside station lobby, police say

article

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting at the Dearborn police station.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon inside the station's lobby.

Officials say a 33-year-old man entered the front entrance of the Dearborn police station. Shortly after entering the lobby, the individual removed a concealed handgun and pointed the gun at a uniformed police officer behind the front desk.

Police say the man then attempted to fire the gun at the officer. The officer then fired multiple shots, striking the man.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital by EMS, where he died. No officers were harmed as a result of this incident.