Man fatally shot inside Howell business, 1 person detained

Officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound inside a Howell business after responding to the scene for a "threats complaint," according to a release from the Howell Police Department.

The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, at the 100 block of W. Grand River Ave. Police are asking the public to avoid the area for several hours, as it is still an active crime scene and police are investigating.

Officers detained one person who was at the scene, said Howell Police Chief Michael Dunn in the release. They are cooperating with investigators.

"There is currently no threat to the public," according to police. Dunn also emphasized that the incident "did not occur near the Balloonfest event and is in no way connected to the event."

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Green Oak Township Police Department, Hamburg Township Public Safety Department, and the Howell Area Fire Department are all assisting the Howell Police Department in this case.

No other details were provided at this time.