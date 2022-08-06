Man fatally shot on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on the city's east side.

The shooting happened in the block of Bradford, near 8 Mile and Hoover.

Police say they responded to the location after receiving reports of a shooting. On arrival, they found a man fatally shot.

Witnesses tell police a shootout occurred between the man and an unknown suspect. As of now, no one else has been injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

