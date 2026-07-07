Cyclosporiasis cases spike over 700 in Michigan as MDHHS hunts for source

The Brief More than 700 people have become sickened by an outbreak of Cyclosporiasis in Michigan. The health department continues to investigate the source of the gastrointestinal illness.



The number of people sickened by the viral parasitic infection instigating gastrointestinal symptoms in Michigan has climbed to more than 700 cases, the health department confirmed on Tuesday.

In an email from MDHHS Spokesperson Lynn Sutfin, the latest figures are as of 4:30 p.m. on July 6.

Monroe County has the largest concentration of cases, landing them at 173. Washtenaw County is second at 95 and Lenawee County is third with 86 cases.

Cyclosporiasis: The latest

Sutfin said no source has been identified or linked to the outbreak of gastrointestinal-related illnesses, which cause sudden and ongoing diarrhea.

Anyone who is suffering from the symptoms is advised to contact their health care provider or local health department.

County breakdown

Monroe — 173

Washtenaw — 95

Lenawee — 86

Shiawassee — 62

Wayne — 58

Jackson — 36

Oakland — 33

Ingham — 21

Livingston — 21

Huron — 15

Sanilac — 11

Genesee — 9

Muskegon — 9

Ionia — 7

Gratiot — 7

Detroit City — 6

Saginaw — 6

Eaton — 5

Kalamazoo — 5

Tuscola — 5

Clinton — 4

Lapeer — 4

Macomb — 4

Hillsdale — 4

Allegan — 2

Montcalm — 2

Ottawa — 2

Calhoun — 1

Charlevoix — 1

Gladwin — 1

Kent — 1

Midland — 1

Houghton — 1

Leelanau — 1

Manistee — 1

What is cyclosporiasis?

Big picture view:

Cyclosporiasis is a diarrheal illness caused by infection with the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, which experts say is found in developing countries and is spread by food or water contaminated with feces.

Outbreaks have occurred in the US as a result of eating contaminated fresh produce in hot weather.

It is not known to spread from person-to-person.

RELATED: CDC investigates parasite outbreak linked to 'explosive' diarrhea across 17 states

Cyclosporiasis symptoms

Timeline:

Symptoms occur two to 14 days after exposure and may include:

Frequent watery diarrhea

Loss of appetite and weight

Abdominal cramps and bloating

Nausea (vomiting is less common)

Low-grade fever

Anyone infected who does not get treatment, health experts say the illness may last for a few days to over a month. Symptoms could go away and then return one or more times.

Cyclosporiasis treatment

What you can do:

If you experience sudden, ongoing diarrhea, reach out to your health care provider and your local health department.

Symptoms can be improved with an antibiotic.