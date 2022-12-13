Man, father-in-law kicked off plane leaving Flint airport for saying 'penis'

A man said he and another relative were kicked off a flight heading out of Flint Bishop Airport after he said the word ‘penis’ while onboard.

Jayson Bauer said he and his father-in-law were flying down to Florida to help them move when they were approached by flight staff. He said no reason was given for the removal until they were brought off the flight.

"Finally the Flint police and the airport authority came over and said we were removed because I said the word ‘penis’ on board an airplane," he said. "I meant it in no derogatory (way). I mean, it's part of the male anatomy and we were literally kicked off an airplane in Flint and we had to drive."

Bauer said his wife had to come and pick him and his father-in-law up as a result.

A spokesman with Allegiant Airlines, the company who operates the plane that Bauer was on, said two passengers had become disruptive and verbally abusive after boarding the plane. "When crew members instructed them to cease their unruly behavior, the passengers failed to comply. As a result, both were deplaned and reaccommodated to other flights," read a statement from the company.

"This decision was made with the utmost safety of our customers and crew members in mind. Unruly behavior from a passenger presents a safety risk. As I'm sure you are aware, failing to comply with a crew member’s instructions is a violation of FAA regulations. Allegiant does not tolerate disruptive, abusive, or unruly behavior of any kind."

According to Bauer, they weren't the only ones kicked off the flight. There was another person who was intoxicated while a fourth person also threw up.

The duo were given the opportunity to fly out of Grand Rapids, but Bauer said they wouldn't make it in time to help with moving.