Official: Man caught masturbating on JetBlue flight into Detroit from New York

A man was taken into custody at Detroit Metropolitan Airport for allegedly exposing himself on a JetBlue flight Monday night.

"If he hired me, I would say you couldn't wait, seriously?" said Dennis White.

And that’s coming from a defense attorney. The flight isn’t even two hours – but for one passenger, a local man allegedly couldn't wait to masturbate.

"There was chatter what had happened when we were on the plane," said Chris Farina, FOX 2 Assignment Desk. "The talk was he exposed himself and now find out it was a little more than that."

It just so happens a FOX 2 staffer was on board that flight.

"It's not something you expect flying home," he said.

Farina, who works in the newsroom, was coming home from New York City on the same JetBlue flight Monday afternoon – where it all went down.

"Three Metro Airport police officers boarded the plane and within seconds, they were escorting a guy off the plane," he said.

A spokesperson with the airline tells us, crew members were notified about a man exposing himself - and it looked like he was also touching himself.

It got to the point where his neighbors seated next to him were moved.

And Detroit Metro Airport Police were notified and made the arrest at touchdown.

He was ticketed, a federal crime, misdemeanor – for disorderly conduct.

FOX 2: "It sounds like he got off easy."

"That's true, he did get off pretty easy," Whittie said.

The defense attorney says if he would have been back down to earth when this happened, the punishment would likely have been alot tougher.

FOX 2: "What would your defense be potentially?"

"I would want to make sure A, this actually happened - and it isn't one person's word over another, that would be the first thing," Whittie said. "My defense would be to look at his mental health and what would cause somebody to do something so egregious on an airplane."