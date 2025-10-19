Man found dead after falling into Lake St. Clair
NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 27-year-old man died early Sunday morning after falling into Lake St. Clair, New Baltimore police said.
What we know:
According to authorities, officers and firefighters were called to the scene at around 2:48 a.m. after receiving reports that a man had fallen off a dock and gone underwater.
First responders were initially unable to locate the man.
Multiple agencies — including the New Baltimore patrol boat, Harrison Township Fire Department, Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Coast Guard — joined the search effort and the man was located dead beneath the water.
What's next:
The incident remains under investigation by the New Baltimore Police Department.
The Source: Information for this story came from the New Baltimore Police Department.