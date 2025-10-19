Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead after falling into Lake St. Clair

By Nathan Vicar
Published  October 19, 2025 1:44pm EDT
The Brief

    • A 27-year-old man died early Sunday morning after falling into Lake St. Clair.
    • Officers and firefighters were called to the scene at around 2:48 a.m. after receiving reports that a man had fallen off a dock and gone underwater.
    • The incident remains under investigation by the New Baltimore Police Department. 

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 27-year-old man died early Sunday morning after falling into Lake St. Clair, New Baltimore police said.

What we know:

According to authorities, officers and firefighters were called to the scene at around 2:48 a.m. after receiving reports that a man had fallen off a dock and gone underwater.

First responders were initially unable to locate the man. 

Multiple agencies — including the New Baltimore patrol boat, Harrison Township Fire Department, Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Coast Guard — joined the search effort and the man was located dead beneath the water. 

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation by the New Baltimore Police Department. 

The Source: Information for this story came from the New Baltimore Police Department. 

