Man found dead in Sterling Heights apartment parking lot; was shot multiple times

Sterling Heights police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex after reports of gunshots ringing out outside the residence.

Responding to calls around 1 a.m., they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground of the parking lot.

"I just heard the shots," said one neighbor, who lives at the Sterling Landings Apartment where the shooting happened.

"I was laying in bed, heard about five or six shots, and that was it," he added. "I didn't hear no cars pull off, no arguing, no tussle, no nothing, no door open or close, I didn't hear any of that."

Investigators cleared the scene, located at 15 Mile Road and Seaglass Drive just before 7 a.m.

Police said the victim was in his late 20s but did not disclose their identity, pending an autopsy and notification of family.

It also appears to be a targeted situation and police said they didn't believe anyone else is in danger.

The Sterling Heights Detective Bureau is investigating this incident, and anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact 586-446-2825.