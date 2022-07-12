Man found dead in burning car crashed along I-75 in Oakland County

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a burning car in Bloomfield Township on Tuesday morning.

Several people reported that a car was crashed in the area of southbound I-75 to westbound Square Lake Road, near Opdyke Road, around 8:40 a.m.

Related: 1 dead after hit-and-run on 13 Mile in Warren

First responders found a vehicle on fire in a wooded area. The engine was running while the gas pedal was still pressed, police said.

A 32-year-old man was dead in the driver's seat, police said. No one else was in the car.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-433-7769.