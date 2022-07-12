1 dead after hit-and-run on 13 Mile in Warren

A person was hit and killed early Tuesday in Warren.

The victim was hit on 13 Mile Road near Mound while trying to cross the road around 5 a.m. A bicycle was in the road after the crash. The driver fled.

Police are releasing few details about the crash, but they said they are looking for a black Dodge Ram pickup truck that likely has front end damage and may have blood on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586-574-4700.