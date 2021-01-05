Man found dead with dragon tattoo covering his back in Monroe County field

A man was found dead in Monroe County Tuesday afternoon in the 4300 block of W. Erie Road.

Sheriff deputies found the man's body in a private, fenced-in lot in Whiteford Township at 2:30 p.m. He is described as Black between the ages of 30 and 45 with a dragon tattoo covering the majority of his back.

The victim has black goatee style facial hair and a black 2-inch afro haircut and his identity is unknown. An autopsy is being done by the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office to determine manner of death.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.