Expand / Collapse search

Man found fatally shot after house fire in Detroit

By Fox 2 Staff and Ibrahim Dabaja
Published 
Detroit
FOX 2 Detroit
article

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was found fatally shot after a house fire in Detroit

The man's body was discovered inside a home in the block of Saint Clair, near Mack Avenue and French Road.

MORE: 10-year-old dies after drowning in Camp Dearborn lake

According to authorities, firefighters responded to the home after receiving calls of a fire in the area. Firefighters arrived, and after putting the fire out, they found his body.

At this time, Detroit police did not have any suspects in custody or a description. The investigation is ongoing.