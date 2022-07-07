Man found fatally shot after house fire in Detroit

article

A man was found fatally shot after a house fire in Detroit

The man's body was discovered inside a home in the block of Saint Clair, near Mack Avenue and French Road.

According to authorities, firefighters responded to the home after receiving calls of a fire in the area. Firefighters arrived, and after putting the fire out, they found his body.

At this time, Detroit police did not have any suspects in custody or a description. The investigation is ongoing.