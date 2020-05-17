Man found fatally shot in car, police search for suspect 

Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Police say at around 11 p.m. Saturday night in the 14000 block of Telegraph, a 30-year-old man was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of a Dodge Challenger. It appeared the man suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Medics responded to the location and pronounced him dead.

As of right now, police do not have any information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.