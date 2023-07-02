Man found laying in Detroit street after suspected hit-and-run

Detroit police are investigating a suspected hit-and-run of a pedestrian near I-94 and Warren.

An older man was reported laying in the intersection of Herbert and 31st Street, at 3:50 a.m. Sunday. Medics responded and transported him to a nearby hospital where he died.

Police say it is possible he was struck while crossing the street, but are looking into whether the man was dumped there.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



