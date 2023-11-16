Man found passed out next to dead girlfriend in disabled car in Roseville charged with murder

A Sterling Heights man beat his girlfriend to death before police found him passed out in his vehicle with the victim in the passenger seat.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office charged Martin Yost, 42, with second-degree murder, with the prosecutor calling the case a "tragic illustration of the severity of domestic violence."

"Such crimes are deeply serious, and we are committed to ensuring that justice is served. If you find yourself facing domestic violence, I implore you to reach out for help without hesitation. Your safety is paramount, and help is available to guide you through this difficult time," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Police came across a disabled vehicle on Gratiot near I-94 in Roseville on Monday morning where they located a man passed out in the driver's seat and a female victim that had "sustained significant trauma to her head and face."

The suspect was taken into custody.

On Thursday, he was arraigned in Roseville District Court in front of Judge Alyia Hakim. She remanded Yost to jail with no bond and no contract with the victim's family.

He'll be back in court for a probable cause conference on Nov. 29 and a preliminary exam on Dec. 6.

If you are in a domestic violence situation, call 911 if it is an emergency, otherwise call the nearest police department. Other resources are available from the National Domestic Violence Hotline at thehotline.org or 800-799-7233 and Turning Point at 586-463-6990.