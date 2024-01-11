Man found shot laying on Gratiot in Mount Clemens; police seek tips

article

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information in a shooting from Jan. 9.

A 32-year-old man was found shot laying in the left lane of northbound Gratiot Avenue near Walnut Street at 9:54 p.m. in Mount Clemens.

Investigators say that the man had been shot in the upper left thigh/groin area.

The Mount Clemens man was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Justin Jankowski at 586-307-9363.

