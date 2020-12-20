Man found shot, taken to hospital and listed in critical condition
DETROIT. - A man was sent to the hospital with critical injuries after a shooting that happened Saturday night right before 11:30 in the 2000 Block of Ewald Circle.
Detroit Police say when they arrived at the scene, the man was on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by medics and listed in critical condition.
Police have no information on a suspect.
If you know anything, you’re asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct at 313-596-1040, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.