Man found shot, taken to hospital and listed in critical condition

A man was sent to the hospital with critical injuries after a shooting that happened Saturday night right before 11:30 in the 2000 Block of Ewald Circle.

Detroit Police say when they arrived at the scene, the man was on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by medics and listed in critical condition.

Police have no information on a suspect.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct at 313-596-1040, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

