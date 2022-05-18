Man found shot to death in car in Detroit last Christmas; police still looking for shooter

article

A man was found shot to death in his car on Christmas 2021.

Jayvon Cooley, AKA Slimey Popa, was found dead in his gray Chevy Impala at 9 p.m. in the 17000 block of Charest Street near Minnesota Avenue in Detroit.

Police still don't know who killed the 26-year-old, and Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit 1800speakup.org to submit tips.