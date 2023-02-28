Man found stabbed in parking lot of Taylor dance school after fight at nearby house

A man was found stabbed in the parking lot of a Taylor dance school after a fight at a nearby house Monday.

Police were called to Janet's School of Dance at 20910 Ecorse Rd. just before 10 p.m. on reports that a stabbing victim was outside the business. The victim was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that the man was stabbed during a fight with a woman at a home in the 6800 block of Merrick. The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.